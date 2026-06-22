Family of Roanoke County homeschooler continue legal battle with VHSL

Daniel and Stacie Palmer, parents of Samuel Palmer, are continuing their legal battle against the Virginia High School League.

The VHSL and the Roanoke County School Board have been named in a lawsuit by the Palmers, alleging that their son, Samuel, is being barred from participating in track and field meets because he is homeschooled.

The lawsuit is being filed in Roanoke County Circuit Court.

As previously reported, a lawsuit was filed in federal court back in March regarding this situation. According to court documents obtained by 10 News, the lawsuit and its claims “raise novel issues of state law.”

Samuel is a tenth grader who is homeschooled by his parents for religious reasons and is an avid runner. However, the lawsuit claims the VHSL is not allowing him to participate in track and field or cross country meets because he is homeschooled.

According to the court documents, this is despite Samuel participating in VHSL-sanctioned meets as a middle schooler.

The family claims this infringes on their religious freedom, is causing irreparable harm and may cause Samuel to miss out on potential scholarships.

The family is also seeking the following:

To declare the Defendants’ exclusionary policy unconstitutional

Issue preliminary and permanent injunctive relief enjoining Defendants from enforcing VHSL exclusionary policy against Samuel Palmer

Award the Palmers compensatory damages in the amount of $50,000

Award the Palmers nominal damages in the amount of $1,000

Cover the Palmer’s attorney fees

When 10 News reached out to VHSL for comment, they responded with the following:

“The VHSL will continue to uphold our rules and policies that govern our member schools and students.”