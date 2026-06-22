Two dead following Pittsylvania County shooting incident

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a shooting incident that occurred in Pittsylvania County on Sunday, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said they received a report of a shooting incident in the 500 block of Cadar Forest Road around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said a preliminary investigation found that a verbal altercation escalated into the shooting incident. The two men were identified as 47-year-old Kenton Deon Hubbard and 34-year-old Tevin Devonte Davis.

Investigators found that neither of the men resided at the residence where the incident occurred, although one of the men was known to be associated with a resident of the property.

Both decedents are being evaluated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke to determine an official cause and manner of death.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.