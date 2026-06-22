Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia, June 22, 2026

Severe weather is moving through the Commonwealth and is impacting a large portion of our region, resulting in power outages.

See here to keep up to date with your forecast.

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We will be working for you to break down some of the worst outages in our region.

Below is a list of customer outages in our coverage area, organized by power company and county/city, as of 7:22 p.m. Monday.

Appalachian Power:

Amherst: Less than 5

Bedford: 245

Carroll: Less than 5

Campbell: 8

Floyd: 31

Franklin: 1,202

Henry: 72

Lynchburg: 16

Montgomery: Less than 5

Nelson: 11

Patrick: 20

Pittsylvania: 37

Roanoke City: 13

Roanoke County: 690

As a reminder, there are several safety measures you’ll want to keep in mind in the event of a power outage. Here are a few tips recommended by Appalachian Power: