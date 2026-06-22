Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia, June 22, 2026
Updated as of 7:22 p.m. Monday
Severe weather is moving through the Commonwealth and is impacting a large portion of our region, resulting in power outages.
See here to keep up to date with your forecast.
We will be working for you to break down some of the worst outages in our region.
Below is a list of customer outages in our coverage area, organized by power company and county/city, as of 7:22 p.m. Monday.
Appalachian Power:
Amherst: Less than 5
Bedford: 245
Carroll: Less than 5
Campbell: 8
Floyd: 31
Franklin: 1,202
Henry: 72
Lynchburg: 16
Montgomery: Less than 5
Nelson: 11
Patrick: 20
Pittsylvania: 37
Roanoke City: 13
Roanoke County: 690
As a reminder, there are several safety measures you’ll want to keep in mind in the event of a power outage. Here are a few tips recommended by Appalachian Power:
Charge phones, laptops and other electronic devices.
Prepare an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries and a first aid kit.
Make a plan in case of extended outages, especially those requiring electricity for medical equipment.
If you have a generator, be sure you have read all the manufacturer’s instructions.
If your power company provides a mobile app, be sure to download it and sign up for outage alerts if available.
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