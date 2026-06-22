10 News Team takes home 2026 Emmy wins

It was Emmy’s weekend and WSLS had the honor of being nominated in four categories! Our team even had the honor of bringing a few home.

10 News received the Community Service Emmy for the work on the Shred & Share event, Home for Good with Habitat for Humanity, Clear the Shelters, 30 Days of Hope, and the Angel Tree program.

Anchor Lindsey Kennett also took home an Emmy for her coverage of the suicide of 10-year-old Autumn Bushman.

10 News received an Emmy for the Vanishing Voices: Saving Virginia’s Wildlife special. The award went to six staff members and was accepted by Anchor Rachel Lucas and Photographer Paul Eldert.

You can see what the 10 News team had to say about the wins below.