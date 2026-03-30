Roanoke County homeschooler takes VHSL to court

ROANOKE CO., Va. – A local student who is homeschooled wants to participate in track and field at a Roanoke County high school. But the Virginia High School League says homeschooled students are not allowed. So, the family is taking the issue to federal court.

Samual Palmer loves to run. He’s competed in meets through middle school as a homeschooler, but now that he’s in high school, VHSL rules prohibit him from taking the next step.

“Our clients, the Palmers, are being denied equal protection under the law, and also their religious exercise is being infringed. We fought a lawsuit today on behalf of them, because their son, Samuel, simply wishes to run track and field with his high school peers,” Said Josh Hetzler, an attorney for the Founding Freedoms Law Center, the legal arm of the Family Foundation, on behalf of Daniel and Stacie Palmer and their son, Samuel.

“And unfortunately, they said, our policy is what it is, and everybody on our board likes the policy. So basically, I’m paraphrasing, but essentially don’t waste your time was the answer,” Daniel Palmer said, of his request for an exception for his son.

The family held a news conference in Richmond Monday morning, saying they are taking the case to federal court. The Palmers also contend that there is a religious component to their argument.

“So, they have very strong religious convictions. That led them to do this, and we think they shouldn’t be burdened just because their faith leads them to homeschool,” Hetzler said.

The family claims their taxes support the schools, thus their children and others who are homeschooled should be able to participate in extracurricular activities.

“I also just want to add quickly that 31 other states allow homeschoolers to participate in public school sports, and it’s worked out great. And now 66,000 students in Virginia are homeschooled, and that number is increasing every year,” Hetzler said.

The VHSL issued a statement that reads, “The VHSL is aware of a press conference held this morning. We have not seen the lawsuit in question, but believe it concerns the League’s rules governing participation for homeschooled students. Our membership has chosen to limit participation in VHSL-sponsored activities to students who attend VHSL’s member schools, and we are prepared to defend that policy in court if necessary.”

Hetzler said he believes the case would go to trial in federal court in Roanoke. He is requesting a jury trial.

“There’s so many inconsistencies that that just don’t make sense. The policy doesn’t make sense on its face. It’s strictly discriminating against my son because his parents teach him at home. And that’s not right,” Danielle Palmer said.