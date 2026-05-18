Turning Up The Heat On Monday!

Our heatwave starts today! High temperatures will reach into the 90s, not just today, but through midweek! A pattern shift is on the way as well, bringing much-needed rain back into the forecast.

Headlines (WSLS 2026)

The bus stop forecast looks delightful because of the heat wave as well! Temperatures in the 60s this morning mean that you won’t need to even grab the light jacket as you head out the door.

We also keep the sunshine solidly in the forecast today and tomorrow! Nothing more than a couple of passing clouds will change in the forecast today.

Bus Stop Forecast (WSLS 2026)

A few passing clouds move in around lunchtime today, but any moisture will stay north of us. We are watching the next active weather maker, the frontal boundary, to the left of the futurecast image, that will bring about the active pattern on Wednesday.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

The stormy pattern starting Wednesday will roll through until Saturday, bringing much-needed rain to the region with summer-like storms as well! Have a great Monday!