Crews respond after downed power line causes brush fire near solar farm in Appomattox County

Photo of Appomattox Fire on May 17, 2026.

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Crews responded to a brush fire near the Energix Renewable Solar Farm in Appomattox on Sunday, Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department said.

AVFD said they responded to the solar farm in Pamplin around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a Dominion Energy representative who found the fire while investigating the source of a power outage in the area.

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Authorities said they quickly contained the fire by “suppressing active fire and establishing a fuel break to prevent further spread.”

The fire department found that the fire started from a downed power line that was connected to the solar farm.

The Virginia Department of Forestry also assisted operations.