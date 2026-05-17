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Crews respond after downed power line causes brush fire near solar farm in Appomattox County

10 News Digital Team

Photo of Appomattox Fire on May 17, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Crews responded to a brush fire near the Energix Renewable Solar Farm in Appomattox on Sunday, Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department said.

AVFD said they responded to the solar farm in Pamplin around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a Dominion Energy representative who found the fire while investigating the source of a power outage in the area.

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Authorities said they quickly contained the fire by “suppressing active fire and establishing a fuel break to prevent further spread.”

The fire department found that the fire started from a downed power line that was connected to the solar farm.

The Virginia Department of Forestry also assisted operations.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.