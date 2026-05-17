A Hot, Hot, Hot Sunday Awaits Us!

If you were warm yesterday, you’ll certainly be warm today!

Temperatures jump into the 90s for the day, which is over 10 degrees above average.

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It will be warm all day long, but the warmest of conditions will occur around 4 pm today. Even after we reach our peak, temperatures remain in the 80s until about 8 pm.

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This streak of warmth is not going anywhere any time soon.

Much of the United States is seeing above average temperatures, with the exception of the west coast.

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We will remain in the 90s until Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon, that cool airmass that is currently over the west coast will move in as a front.

This front will drop our temperatures back to normal and aid in the development of some showers and thunderstorms throughout the region.