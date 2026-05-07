CONSUMER REPORT | Why prices feel unpredictable right now—and how shoppers can save

If it feels like the prices of everyday items are all over the place lately, you’re not imagining it.

Consumer Reports has been tracking the prices of commonly purchased items to help shoppers better understand how costs are changing—and how to save money.

Tracking how prices move

From everyday purchases like coffee to big-ticket items like appliances, Consumer Reports followed the prices of 16 popular products to see how they fluctuate over time.

The goal is to give shoppers a clearer picture of how prices rise, fall and sometimes change dramatically.

“Some things that you have to buy, some things that would be fun to buy, and other necessities like apparel, things like that,” said Chris Raymond with Consumer Reports.

Prices can swing quickly

Consumer Reports found that prices can vary widely—even within a short period of time.

One example: a Shark vacuum that dropped as low as $119, but reached nearly $200 at its peak. That’s a swing of $40 to $50 in just a week.

The organization says this kind of volatility isn’t limited to one product category.

They’re seeing similar fluctuations in baby products, clothing and footwear, with frequent and sometimes sharp price changes.

Timing and research matter

Consumer Reports says when and how you buy can make a big difference.

“The more you do your research, the more you kind of find, ‘OK, I’m paying a reasonable price for it, or that’s outrageous, and I’ve got to find another way to get that item,’” Raymond said.

Ways to save on big purchases

For electronics, shoppers may want to consider buying older models. TVs, phones and laptops that are one to two years old can cost hundreds less than the latest versions.

Refurbished products can also offer significant savings.

“They take it, they clean it up, they replace parts, and you get it with a new one-year warranty,” Raymond said. “There’s no better deal in my mind than getting a refurbished item.”

Watch out for misleading sales

Consumer Reports also warns shoppers not to be misled by flashy discounts.

“I have seen instances where the price goes up a few weeks before the sale begins, so they can make it look like they’re slashing 30% when maybe they’re only giving you 5% or 10% off,” Raymond said.

The bottom line

Consumer Reports says the key to saving money in today’s market is paying attention to price patterns and doing your homework before buying.

“When it hits the low, pounce on it,” Raymond said.