WATCH: Salem Young Patriot of the Day recites Pledge of Allegiance

SALEM, Va. – 10 News is calling on families across the region to help celebrate a big milestone—and we want to see your kids take part.

As part of our Young Patriot campaign, we’re inviting you to submit videos of your child reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

One of our latest submissions comes from Donna Y. of Salem, who shared a sweet video of her granddaughter proudly saying the pledge at just 3 years old.

Now, we want to see yours! Whether it’s your child at home, a classroom full of students, or even an entire school—we’re looking for videos to feature on air every day leading up to the Fourth of July.

To submit, just record your video and upload it using Pin It and your child could be featured on 10 News!