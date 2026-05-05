Young Patriot: Submit videos of your kid reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for a chance to be on TV

America’s 250th birthday is just around the corner, and the nation is gearing up to celebrate more than two centuries since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

America’s 250th birthday is just around the corner, and the nation is gearing up to celebrate more than two centuries since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

As the big day approaches, 10 News is inviting kids from across the region to show off their patriotism in “Today’s 10 News Young Patriot.”

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Getting involved is easy! We’re calling on teachers and families to send in recordings of kids reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Whether it’s one child, a group of friends, or an entire class, we want to see how local kids are saluting our country.

Plus, they’ll have a chance to be on TV! Send us your best videos, and your little superstar could be featured during our morning newscast.

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