Campbell and Appomattox County Sheriff’s Offices seeking information in larceny investigation

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Campbell County Sheriff's Office buys new equipment to help with crisis negotiation situations.

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is acively investigating several larcenies that occurred between Sep. 2025 and April 2026.

The agencies are seeking information and have released the following on the equipment that has been stolen:

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Appomattox County John Deere 35P Excavator (yellow in color), stolen September 2025 from the vicinity of the Double Bridges Road/New Chapel Road area.

Campbell County 2022 16-foot Big Tex Dump Trailer, stolen between January 14–15, 2026, from the 3700 block of Spring Mill Road. Bobcat T-595 Skid Steer with attached Montana Post Driver, stolen April from the 3000 block of Spring Mill Road.



Authorities encourage anyone who may have information related to these incidents to contact the respective agencies directly.

Community members may contact: