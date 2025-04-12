Campbell County Parks & Rec showcases multiple upcoming events

(Copyright 2025 by Campbell County Parks & Rec - All rights reserved.)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County Parks & Rec have announced plenty of upcoming events for you to look forward to!

Now: Weekend Cornhole at William Campbell Middle School Gym - Takes place every weekend from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., no need to register (ages 18+)

Now - June: Youth Baton at Tomahawk Elementary School - email twirlteach@aol.com for more information (ages 4+)

April 10 - June 19: Yellow Branch Challengers T-Ball at Yellow Branch Elementary School Gym - contact 434-942-5649 for more information (all ages)

April 14, 16, and 18: Spring Break Recreation Camp 2025 - Register here (ages 8-13)

Recommended Videos

For more information and more events, click here.