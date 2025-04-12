Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
49º
Join Insider

Local News

Campbell County Parks & Rec showcases multiple upcoming events

Tags: Campbell County, Events
Campbell County Parks & Rec image. (Copyright 2025 by Campbell County Parks & Rec - All rights reserved.)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County Parks & Rec have announced plenty of upcoming events for you to look forward to!

  • Now: Weekend Cornhole at William Campbell Middle School Gym - Takes place every weekend from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., no need to register (ages 18+)
  • Now - June: Youth Baton at Tomahawk Elementary School - email twirlteach@aol.com for more information (ages 4+)
  • April 10 - June 19: Yellow Branch Challengers T-Ball at Yellow Branch Elementary School Gym - contact 434-942-5649 for more information (all ages)
  • April 14, 16, and 18: Spring Break Recreation Camp 2025 - Register here (ages 8-13)

Recommended Videos

For more information and more events, click here.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS