Virginia Tech to host Daniel Foster memorial concert

BLACKSBURG, Va. – 12 Virginia Tech students will be honoring Daniel Foster, the late Blacksburg-based luthier, with a stringed concert utilizing instruments he made.

Foster, who passed away in 2018, was supportive of Virginia Tech’s music program, and he even donated two cellos to the college in 2016. Currently, Virginia Tech owns 6 instruments made by Foster, and 6 others are being borrowed for the concert.

“It was wonderful to have him here. He was a valued craftsman, and visiting artists often stopped in Blacksburg to get work done or to borrow an instrument. Every string player in this area was impacted by Dan’s creative work.” Alan Weinstein, associate professor of cello in the School of Performing Arts

The concert will include J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3; David Popper’s Requiem, Op. 66; and Johannes Brahms’ String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major, Op. 18.

Admission is free, and the concert will take place in room 150 of Virginia Tech’s Creativity and Innovation District at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 13. For more information on the event, click here.