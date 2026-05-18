Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport marks 20 years with Allegiant

Since May 2006, Allegiant has served more than 1.1 million passengers out of ROA.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport is soaring to new heights as it marks 20 years with Allegiant.

Allegiant currently offers year-round flights to Orlando Sanford International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Over the last two decades, Allegiant has served more than 1.1 million passengers out of ROA.

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To celebrate the occasion, the airport will host a Facebook contest, where you could win two $250 Allegiant flight vouchers for travel out of ROA. One lucky winner will be selected.

“For two decades, Allegiant has provided convenient and affordable nonstop Florida service from ROA. This longevity reflects the strength of our market, with travelers continuing to fill these seats over 20 years,” said Mike Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “We very much value our partnership with Allegiant and appreciate their investment in our region.”

“We’re proud to share that ROA is one of our longest-standing airports, and together we have provided affordable, nonstop options to countless passengers in the Roanoke area,” said Kristen Schilling-Gonzales, Allegiant’s VP of Planning and Revenue. “This milestone speaks to the strength of our partnership, and we look forward to many more years of success.”