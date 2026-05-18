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Man shot after fight leads to shooting in Roanoke

10 News Digital Team

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ROANOKE, Va. – A man was shot after a fight led to a shooting in Roanoke on Sunday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to the 2600 block of Peters Creek Road NW around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

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Authorities said they soon found that a fight between multiple men began in the parking lot, which then led to the shooting incident.

Law enforcement said they have not yet identified a suspect in this investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

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