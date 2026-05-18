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Pittsylvania, Danville leaders to vote on performance agreement for data center development

Ethan Ellis, Community Journalist

Rather than fearing AI, Michigan embraces it as an opportunity to uplift workers, modernize systems and build a more inclusive economy. (Copyright (c) 2019 Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock. No use without permission.)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Regional Industrial Facilities Authority (RIFA) will vote on a Local Performance Agreement (LPA) for the Stack Infrastructure project set to be built in the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill.

The agreement will lay out terms of the deal, said to be an over $70 billion investment in the area and create 2,500 jobs. Stack Infrastructure will develop a digital infrastructure campus on the land and contract with private companies and government entities to house their data centers.

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The meeting will start at 2 p.m. Monday and will be held at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, Room 206. There will be a public comment period for those wishing to speak.

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