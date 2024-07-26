Roanoke County Fire & Rescue holds camp for kids

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County kids got a taste of what fire and rescue members do, through the Camp R.I.T. program held on Friday.

Kids were able to explore the ladder truck, even riding the fire truck’s lift.

Each of them got a little taste of what first responders do every day.

“It’s definitely a lot more than I expected,” program participant Kenlee Campbell said. “There’s definitely a lot of like math involved in everything. I definitely didn’t expect all that. I just thought they hooked up a water hose and just sprayed.”

R.I.T. is a play on words. For first responders, it means rapid intervention teams, but for campers, it means respect, integrity and teamwork.

The summer camp happens annually and organizers say this is their fourth year.