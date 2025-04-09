Covington Middle School parents seek action over carbon monoxide concerns

COVINGTON, Va. – Covington Middle School reopened last month after a carbon monoxide leak at the end of January. However, despite assurances from officials regarding a safe environment, parents are raising alarms about the health of their children.

In a statement from Fishwick and Associates PLC, the counsel for the plaintiffs and Covington parents, it was noted that “children are coming home from school sick, and tests continue to confirm high levels of carbon monoxide.” In response to these concerns, a significant number of parents have filed a petition with the Virginia Board of Education, requesting the board to intervene and temporarily shut down Covington Middle School.

The petition also suggests implementing alternative options, such as virtual learning or relocating classes to the underutilized Covington Academy building.

Additionally, four parents leading this initiative have filed a lawsuit asking the Circuit Court to temporarily close the school. This legal action is supported by statements from numerous other parents who share similar concerns.

The parents describe the situation as a “public health crisis that demands attention from every level of government.” They are also urging the School Board to cover and reimburse the costs of carbon monoxide testing for families, ensuring that no child is denied necessary medical care.

“We look forward to resolving this matter in a way that ensures the health and safety of every child at Covington Middle School,” the statement detailed.