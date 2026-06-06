‘LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is not closing’: LewisGale addresses hospital closure concerns

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – After a report from Virginia’s Joint Commission on Health Care, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski addressed concerns regarding their closure.
Virginia’s JCHC released a report addressing the pressures that various rural hospitals in the commonwealth are facing. In the report, which you can read here, 13 hospitals are listed as being at risk of closure, or immediate risk of closure:
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- At risk of closure
- Ballad Health Dickenson Community Hospital
- Ballad Health Smyth County Community Hospital
- Bath Community Hospital
- Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital
- Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center
- Duke Lifepoint Twin County Regional Hospital
- HCA LewisGale Hospital Pulaski
- VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital
- Immediate risk of closure
- Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Giles Community Hospital
- Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital
- Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
- VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
Following the release, Teresa Hamilton Hall, the Director of Communications and Community Engagement for LewisGale Regional Health System, released a statement, stating the hospital is not closing:
“LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is aware of the recent report and has reviewed its findings. We want to reassure our patients, colleagues and community that LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is not closing. We are operationally sound, remain open and focused on caring for the patients and families who depend on us.
The report appears to rely heavily on publicly available financial data. As part of a larger health system, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski does not publicly report individual hospital financial performance in the same way some independent hospitals may. As a result, the report may not fully reflect our hospital’s position as part of a larger healthcare network.”Teresa Hamilton Hall, the Director of Communications and Community Engagement for LewisGale Regional Health System