‘LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is not closing’: LewisGale addresses hospital closure concerns

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – After a report from Virginia’s Joint Commission on Health Care, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski addressed concerns regarding their closure.

Virginia’s JCHC released a report addressing the pressures that various rural hospitals in the commonwealth are facing. In the report, which you can read here, 13 hospitals are listed as being at risk of closure, or immediate risk of closure:

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At risk of closure Ballad Health Dickenson Community Hospital Ballad Health Smyth County Community Hospital Bath Community Hospital Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center Duke Lifepoint Twin County Regional Hospital HCA LewisGale Hospital Pulaski VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital

Immediate risk of closure Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital Carilion Giles Community Hospital Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital



Following the release, Teresa Hamilton Hall, the Director of Communications and Community Engagement for LewisGale Regional Health System, released a statement, stating the hospital is not closing: