Big Spring Mill returns to Elliston after nearly four years, bringing back its famous flour

ELLISTON, Va. – Nearly four years after closing its doors, the Big Spring Mill is coming back — and so is its famous “A Number 1” seasoned flour.

The mill, a Southwest Virginia staple for generations, shut down in July 2022 after 172 years in business. New owners purchased the Elliston facility in March 2025 and plan to begin selling flour directly from the location next week, with store shelves to follow shortly after.

For 90-year-old Elliston resident Cecil Sowers Sr., the news is long overdue.

“That’ll be nice because it’s been a while since it’s been open,” Sowers said. “We used to go down there and buy stuff. I knew someone that worked over there — I can’t remember names now though, because I’m 90 years old.”

Same equipment, same recipes, same feel

The new ownership is going out of its way to keep Big Spring Mill exactly as customers remember it. The same equipment, ingredients and recipes are all still in place. General Manager James Elkins said that approach was intentional.

Co-owner David Hagan, who grew up in the Elliston area, drove much of that vision, Elkins said.

“He really has a passion for business and a passion for getting this place back up and running,” Elkins said.

The mill has also brought back familiar faces. Head miller Benny Hollins returned, bringing more than 30 years of milling experience. Elkins himself has 20 years of experience in the field. A 74-year-old salesman who spent 40 years with the mill is back working part-time. And two brothers who previously worked at the mill — whom Elkins calls “masters” — have returned to hand-tie each bag of flour, a practice that sets Big Spring apart on store shelves.

“When you see that in the store, it’s different,” Elkins said. “If you look at all the flour shelves, almost nothing’s tied. So it’s more of a personal touch.”

A legacy more than 175 years in the making

The mill’s roots run deep in the Roanoke River valley. The facility was originally built as a gristmill in 1850 by Joseph Pepper, according to former owner Bob Long. His great-grandfather, Fleetwood Long, purchased the mill in 1935 and was later joined by his son, Woodrow. Woodrow’s sons, Bill and David, eventually took over operations.

Bob Long, along with Amy Long Ebel and her husband, Mark Ebel, carried on the milling tradition for several more decades as the fourth generation of the Long family — updating the facilities along the way before the mill closed in 2022.

‘Overwhelming’ community support

Elkins said the response from the community since the revival was announced has been remarkable.

“It’s more of a brand that people are used to seeing — grandmothers come here and buy, grandfathers come here and buy for their grandkids,” he said. “It’s really overwhelming that there’s so much support for a local business.”

Elkins added that while the new ownership is not chasing large-scale production, expansion could come in time.

“We’re not about huge volumes,” he said. “Maybe we can increase capacity at some point, but it’s more of a