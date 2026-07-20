Venomous snakes on Virginia trails — how to stay safe this summer

What started as a weekend hike in the mountains quickly took an unexpected turn for two Virginia hikers.

Darrin Taylor and Andrea Wilson say they had no idea they were just a few steps away from a timber rattlesnake until they heard its warning.

“We heard a rattle and it crawled across the path in front of us,” Taylor said.

Wilson says she came even closer to the snake than she realized.

“Two more strides and I feel like I would’ve stepped on him... we just froze and moved backwards slowly,” she said.

No need to panic

Wildlife experts say there is no need to panic if you spot a snake on the trail. Snakes are more active in warm and humid weather, but most species are harmless.

In Southwest Virginia, there are only two venomous snakes — the eastern copperhead and the timber rattlesnake. Knowing what they look like can help hikers tell them apart from harmless species, like the black ratsnake, that are often mistaken for venomous ones.

What to do if you see one

If you do come across a snake, experts say the best thing you can do is give it space.

“If you encounter a snake while on a hike, simply walk around it and keep going. They’re not aggressive and they’re not going to chase you,” said John Kleopfer, state herpetologist.

Wilson agrees the experience should not keep people off the trails.

“We still need to get outside and be active and have fun and enjoy nature. But just be aware of your surroundings,” she said.

Taylor says the snake’s warning rattle may have been the best thing that happened that day.

“The first thing that happened with us is that we heard the snake(...) and we’re happy that we did. I’m glad he warned us,” he said.

If you are bitten