Lynchburg urges voluntary water conservation as regional drought deepens

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Water Resources posted a drought-response notice saying officials are closely monitoring water levels. While no mandatory restrictions are in place, the city is urging residents to act now.

The city is following a staged drought-response plan, moving through defined steps as conditions change — from monitoring to voluntary conservation to, if necessary, mandatory restrictions. Right now, officials say they are in an early stage, and the ask is voluntary and preventive.

What a voluntary cutback looks like

So what does “cutting back” actually mean day-to-day? The changes are small and practical.

For residents, that includes shortening showers by one minute, running only full loads in dishwashers and washing machines, skipping car washes or using a bucket instead of a hose, and watering plants early in the morning for shorter periods. Restaurants are being asked to reduce nonessential outdoor rinsing and optimize dishwashing cycles by only running full loads.

Lynchburg’s mayor suggested a ballpark target of cutting roughly 1% to 2% of daily water use — a modest goal city staff say is achievable without major lifestyle changes.

Residents weigh in

Some Lynchburg residents are thinking beyond the immediate drought and raising bigger questions about the city’s long-term water future.

“The bigger thing to me is these data centers that will be sucking up all the water,” said Jerry Lovelace, a Lynchburg resident. “How is that going to affect my bill? I think that has a lot to do with the water situation.”

Lovelace also offered some straightforward advice for neighbors looking to do their part.

“When you’re taking a shower, take showers or serve baths. Don’t run the sink when you’re brushing your teeth,” he said.

Why it matters now

City officials say the voluntary steps are about being proactive — small behavior changes now can reduce the need for tougher measures down the road.

The staged drought-response plan gives the city a structured framework to escalate its response if rainfall and reservoir levels don’t improve. By starting conservation efforts early, Lynchburg hopes to stay ahead of the curve and keep mandatory restrictions off the table.