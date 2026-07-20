Nelson County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance in search for missing and endangered man

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are currently searching for a missing and endangered man out of Nelson County and possibly Nashville, Tennessee.

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said Dean Hudson was last seen around 6 p.m. in Nashville on Thursday. He was discharged from a local hospital and was expected to board a bus in Nashville on Thursday, arriving in Lynchburg sometime on Friday. However, Hudson did not arrive as scheduled, and his family has been unable to contact him.

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Authorities said Hudson is considered “missing and endangered” and may be in need of medical assistance.

If you have seen Hudson, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Connor Tobin with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 263-7050.