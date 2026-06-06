A Warmer & Muggier Saturday Ahead

This morning, our dewpoints are already on the rise. Our muggy meter is in the “noticeable” category. We will have a bit more moisture in the atmosphere today thanks to a weather-maker just to our north.

Muggy Meter (WSLS 2026)

Our temperatures are still above average this morning, already in the upper 50s and 60s. It is a great morning to get outside, and we will continue to see temperatures in the above average catagory for the entire day.

Temperatures Current as of 7 AM (WSLS 2026)

Today, highs will move into the upper 90s as we continue the heat wave. The next chance we have to experience seasonal temperatures will arrive for one day only on Tuesday, before we turn up the heat again late week and into next weekend.

Poolcast (WSLS 2026)

Of course, it will be a hot one today, but at least we are dry! That will change tomorrow with an active pattern arriving with another cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated on Sunday afternoon, so be sure to pack the umbrella if you are headed out and about.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Tomorrow will not be the only chance of rainfall! Daily showers and storms are on deck daily, Sunday through next Friday. This is good news as this will hopefully help to alleviate our drought conditions.