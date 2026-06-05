Jerry Falwell III sues Liberty University over contract, claims $1.75 million in unpaid wages

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jerry Falwell III is taking Liberty University to court, claiming the school broke a promise — and owes him more than a million dollars for it.

Falwell filed the lawsuit in Lynchburg Circuit Court, alleging Liberty University violated a 2015 employment contract that guaranteed his $220,000 annual salary through 2030. According to the filing, Liberty fired him on April 12, 2021, with no written notice.

Falwell is seeking at least $1.75 million in damages. Liberty University, however, maintains that Falwell was an at-will employee — a disagreement that sits at the heart of the case.

The filing sets up a courtroom fight over the contract’s terms and how the law treats unpaid wages. Liberty University and Falwell’s attorney have been contacted for comment but have not yet responded.

10 News will continue to follow developments in this case.