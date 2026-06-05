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Two hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on Highway 29 Friday

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Two hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on Highway 29 Friday

10 News Digital Team

Vehicle crash (Courtesy of CFD) (CFD2026)

CHATHAM, Va. – The Chatham Volunteer Fire Department announced Friday that two individuals were hospitalized following a serious vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a dump truck.

According to officials, units were alerted to the crash at 11:16 a.m., and when they arrived, they found a semi-truck completely blocking the roadway and on fire, and a VDOT buffer truck overturned on the southbound side of HWY 29; both drivers were out of their vehicles.

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CFD units extinguished the fire and began containing the fuel spill from the semi. Officials say one patient was airlifted due to injuries, but is expected to survive and the second patient was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

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