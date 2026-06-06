Bedford National D-Day Memorial honors WWII veterans on 82nd anniversary of D-Day

BEDFORD, Va. – On Saturday, the National D-Day Memorial marked the 82nd anniversary of the Allied Forces’ strike on Normandy, which began on June 6, 1944.

The ceremony also marked the memorial’s 25th anniversary, remembering the veterans who returned here for the original dedication in 2001, and honoring the few WWII veterans still with us today.

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“So we must never forget, we always say thank you to our D-Day and our World War II veterans. Your achievements and sacrifices are not forgotten.” Mark K. Eder, retired Major General in the United States Army

Organizers say for 25 years, the memorial has served as a place of both remembrance and education, where the stories of D-Day are kept alive.