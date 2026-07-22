Gov. Spanberger issues flag order in memory of fallen U.S. Army Soldier from Virginia

Gov. Spanberger on Tuesday released a statement and a flag order in memory and respect for United States 1st Lieutenant Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., whose life of service, courage, and sacrifice exemplified the highest ideals of military service.

Gov. Spanberger issued the following statement:

“Lieutenant Key joined Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, where he served as a platoon leader. He was known for the care he showed his Soldiers and a commitment to others that earned the respect and adoration of everyone who served beside him.

“In May 2026, while deployed to Morocco in support of African Lion, an annual multinational military exercise, Lieutenant Key gave his life attempting to rescue a fellow Soldier who had fallen from the coastal cliffs of the Cap Draa Training Area into the Atlantic. Without regard for his own safety, he directed his platoon in an improvised rescue and moved to secure her himself before both were tragically lost in the ocean.

“For his heroic actions that evening, Lieutenant Key was posthumously awarded the Soldier’s Medal — the United States Army’s highest recognition of heroism apart from combat. His final act, undertaken to protect a fellow Soldier in his care, stands as the fullest measure of a leader, and a true testament to how much he cared about his unit. Lieutenant Key will be remembered as a courageous, natural born leader.

“We honor his devoted and selfless service to his community, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the United States of America. My heart is with his friends and family, who should know a grateful Commonwealth is indebted to him and thanks him for his service and sacrifice.”

Gov. Spanberger