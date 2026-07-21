Teacher raises, tight budget put Lynchburg City Schools at financial crossroads

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools is facing a financial squeeze as it works to comply with a state-mandated 4% teacher raise — but district leaders warn the state funding may not cover the full cost, leaving the school board with difficult choices that could affect staffing, programs and taxpayers.

The board initially requested a 4.5% raise before voting to approve the 4% increase. School leaders are expected to present the full scope of the funding shortfall at an upcoming Finance & Facilities Committee meeting.

Three tough choices

To close the gap, district leaders say three options are on the table: draw from reserve funds, reallocate existing operating dollars, or request additional local revenue from the city.

Each option carries consequences. Tapping reserves could cover the short-term cost but leave the district with less cushion for emergencies. Shifting operating funds could result in cuts to programs. Requesting more city revenue could mean higher taxes for residents.

School board member Tiersha Royal said the raise is about more than finances — it’s about the people who show up for students every day.

“Essentially, we’re doing this for our staff and all the people that work for Lynchburg City Schools,” Royal said. “They deserve the increase because they work hard every day to make sure our kids and everyone is well taken care of.”

‘Integral part’ of education

Parents are watching closely. Jibri Poe, a Lynchburg City Schools parent, said investing in teachers is non-negotiable.

“Probably one of the biggest or most costly things that comes with schools are the teachers and the people,” Poe said. “The teachers are very important. They’re an interictal part of educating our next generation of the future.”

The school board has emphasized it remains committed to competitive pay as the district works to retain and attract quality educators across Lynchburg.

Stay with 10 News for updates on the board’s decision, how the raise will be funded, and what it means for classrooms across the city.