ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Some Roanoke County roads are closed following a vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer, Roanoke County Police Department said.

RCPD said that Plantation Road is shut down between Williamson Road and Robertson Lane due to the crash. There is limited information regarding the crash, including the condition of the pedestrian or tractor-trailer driver.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.