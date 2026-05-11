Woman dead, man arrested following homicide in Pittsylvania County

A man was arrested after a woman was killed in Pittsylvania County on Sunday, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said they received information regarding a possible homicide in the 5800 block of Cascade Road around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, investigators found 39-year-old Mayra Gonzales Galvin dead at the scene. In addition, a child was found inside the home unharmed.

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The sheriff’s office said they identified a person of interest from their preliminary investigation and issued an all-points bulletin. Soon after, the person of interest’s vehicle was stopped by Martinsville Police Department, with PCSO soon responding to the scene.

As a result, 25-year-old Luis Jaime Ocasio-Padilla was arrested and charged with the following:

First Degree Murder

Armed Burglary with the Intent to Commit a Felony

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Murder

Ocasio-Padilla is now being held at the Pittsylvania County jail pending arraignment in the Pittsylvania County Juvenile Domestic Relations Court.

Authorities said Child Protective Services was immediately notified and is coordinating with law enforcement to place the child with immediate family members following the incident.

In addition, PCSO has confirmed that the suspect and the victim have a child in common.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 800-791-0044