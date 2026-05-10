Franklin County zoning debate raises questions about data centers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County is debating changes to its zoning rules that could affect whether data centers can move in — and residents are already raising questions about water, electricity and long-term environmental impact.

No data center is currently proposed for Franklin County, but a draft zoning rewrite has locals paying close attention. Data centers are already slated to come to both Botetourt and Pittsylvania counties, and some Franklin County residents want to know if their community is next.

What the draft would change

Under the proposed rewrite, future data centers could be banned from using private wells, face stricter limits on cooling-system noise and be limited to certain zoning areas.

Supporters say clearer rules could make Franklin County more attractive to large employers. Opponents, however, say the rewrite appears designed to market to data center clients.

A viewer who reached out to 10 News said in part: “Franklin County Board of Supervisors is actively advertising for and pursuing data center clients who might wish to locate in the new Summit View Industrial Park. This is taking place while they are proposing a major re-write of the current rezoning regulations, which many residents feel is specifically to accommodate these data centers.”

What residents are saying

Residents in Rocky Mount were split on the issue. Some said the changes wouldn’t directly affect them. Others said data centers could boost economic development in the area. Still many expressed concern about what increased water and electricity demands could mean for Franklin County long-term.

Franklin County resident James Carter said the stakes are high.

“The data center takes a lot of water, a lot of consumption there, so I think they really have to take heat and understand what they’re really dabbling into here,” Carter said.

Carter added that the community’s future needs to be part of the conversation.

“You really got to think about the people first before you get these data centers going. It’s a great thing, it brings in revenue, brings in jobs, I get that. But in long-term effects, 15, 20 years down the road, 30 years down the road with our kids coming behind us, are we going to sustain having environmentally sustained environment for those folks?” Carter said.

What’s next

The proposal is still in the discussion stage, with residents expected to voice their opinions before any final Board of Supervisors vote this summer.

Franklin County’s Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission will hold a joint session Wednesday, May 13, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to planning@franklincountyva.gov. Wednesday’s meeting is a work session not involving a public hearing, but residents can comment in person according to schedule below.

According to Franklin County, the current zoning schedule is: