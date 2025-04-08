Get a $40 Digital Shop Card with a Costco Executive Membership

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re looking to streamline your shopping and gain access to exclusive member benefits, a Costco Executive Gold Star Membership may be a great fit. For $130, new members not only receive one year of Costco’s highest membership tier but also get a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card—delivered via email within two weeks of signup.

This Executive Membership comes with a variety of perks designed for convenience and value. Members receive a 2% annual reward (up to $1,250) on qualified purchases made in-warehouse, online, and through Costco Travel.* This may be particularly valuable for households that shop regularly or enjoy travel planning through Costco.

You’ll also gain access to Costco Services*, which includes additional savings on select services such as check printing and even roadside assistance for covered vehicles under Costco’s auto insurance program. Plus, Executive Members can take advantage of exclusive benefits through Costco Travel, offering added value on everything from rental cars to vacation packages.

A free Household Card is included, which allows another adult in your home to enjoy all the same membership benefits. With over 500 Costco warehouses nationwide, it’s easy to shop in person, and your membership also gives you full access to Costco.com, where you can browse and purchase from a wide selection of merchandise.

From groceries and home goods to electronics and personal care items, members will find an impressive range of products from trusted names like Kirkland Signature™, Dyson, LG, and KitchenAid, all under one roof. Members can also take advantage of Costco Gas Stations, members-only fuel pricing, and the convenience of the Costco Tire Center.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get a 1-year Costco Executive Gold Star Membership + a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for just $130.

StackSocial prices subject to change. *Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.