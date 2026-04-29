Skip to main content
Rain icon
59º
Join Insider
Trending
Rich Creek Mayor arrested for public intoxication near tanker train derailment in Giles County
Programs that could be cut as Roanoke schools continue to close a budget gap
Emergency crews respond to tanker train derailment in Giles County
Virginia State Police launch “Operation Drive Safe 220″ safety initiative
Showers and storms expected to impact Central and Southwest Virginia Wednesday afternoon
Merger between MemberOne and Virginia Credit Union causes issues for ex-MemberOne customers

Local News

Rich Creek Mayor arrested on public intoxication charge

No comment yet from Rich Creek officials or the mayor

10 News Digital Team

GILES CO., Va. – The mayor of the small town of Rich Creek was arrested on a charge of being drunk in public.

According to information from the New River Valley Regional Jail’s inmate database, 57-year-old Paul Morrison, the mayor of Rich Creek, was taken into custody by deputies from the Giles County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. The charge is public intoxication.

A source told 10 News that Mayor Morrison showed up intoxicated at the scene of a train derailment near the West Virginia border. Details about what happened at the site or what led to the arrest have not been released at this time.

Jail records show that a magistrate released Morrison on his own recognizance after the arrest.

Morrison was elected mayor in November through a write-in campaign, winning 77 out of 106 votes cast. Rich Creek is a small community, with a population of about 700 people.

At this point, there’s no word from Morrison or town officials about the incident.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.