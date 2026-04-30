Cave Spring High School teacher wins 2026 Roanoke County Golden Apple Teacher of the Year award

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Wednesday was a night to remember for one Cave Spring High School Teacher!

Anne Houston, a science teacher at Cave Spring High, has been selected as the 2026 Roanoke County Public Schools Golden Apple Teacher of the Year.

Houston has taught for 26 years and has been at Cave Spring for the past seven - teaching anatomy and physiology. Her goal as an educator is to connect her class to real life and to teach students the “why” behind the human body.

“I mean, I’m so passionate about it, I love learning about the human body and teaching the kids about how amazing it is, And I think that... Them seeing the excitement in me about how excited I am about teaching it to them keeps them engaged.”

In addition to the award, Houston received a one-year lease of a new Hyundai Santa Fe and a $1,000 cash prize. She will also be the district’s nominee for the 2028 Virginia Teacher of the Year.