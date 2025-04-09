Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection Re-Opens Free Roam Cat Room

ROANOKE, Va. – The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is unveiling a newly renovated free-roam cat room this Thursday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at its Roanoke shelter. Today, 10 News is offering a first look at what to expect.

The updated space offers a cozy, home-like environment designed to reduce stress for adoptable cats and help them transition more smoothly into new homes.

“This remodel is a win-win for both the cats and their future families,” said Michael J. Warner, RCACP executive director. “We couldn’t have completed this project without the generous support of Petco Love and Greater Good Charities. The project was funded by a $10,000 grant from Petco Love and support from Greater Good Charities’ Rescue Rebuild team.”