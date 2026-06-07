Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encourage farmers to prepare for Atlantic hurricane season

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encouraged farmers to prepare for the Atlantic hurricane season. The season is from June 1 to November 30, but it hits its peak between mid-August and late October.
VADACS listed the following tips to prepare both your farm and livestock:
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- Secure livestock and other animals. If necessary, build berms for them to stand on in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. Fencing may also be removed to allow animals to move to higher ground during floods or lower ground during high winds.
- Mark animals with an identifier so they can be returned if lost. This includes ear tags with the name of the farm and/or phone numbers, paint markings on hooves or coat, or clipped initials in the hair.
- Stock up on feed, water and livestock supplies so that you are self-sustainable for at least three days. Store these items in a manner to avoid contamination by floodwaters or storm debris.
- If your operation uses vent fans, water pumps, milking machines, or other critical electrical equipment, purchase a gas-powered generator and plenty of fuel.
- Keep multiple forms of identification for all horses and other equines.
- Store the record for the microchip number, if present, in an accessible location. VDACS also recommends keeping a second copy of this information with a family member or friend in a distant location, but where it will be easily accessible.
- Update and maintain farm inventory records critical to the operation such as hay supplies, livestock counts, acres planted, harvested items, and expensive or critical inputs that could be lost, damaged, or destroyed during a weather disaster.
- Be sure your horse’s vaccinations for tetanus and the encephalitis viruses (Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus) are current.
- Coastal residents should consider evacuating horses inland and out of a storm path. In addition, horse owners should make plans for how they would acquire any special equipment that may be needed to transport horses prior to an emergency event.
- Store fertilizers, pesticides, treated seeds, and other such products away from floodwaters and animals.
- Inspect all barns, outbuildings, and other structures for broken or weak components and make repairs before the storm arrives. Stock up on nails, screws, and plywood to board up windows and nail doors and windows shut.
- Store and secure farm equipment or other items that may blow away or become dangerous projectiles.
- Livestock owners should conduct pasture inspections after storms to check for any potentially toxic or hazardous material, plants, or debris, including toxic plants like wild cherry trees or water hemlock, metal, fuel, automotive batteries, or other hazardous material.
They also shared tips on protecting both you and your family amid the hurricane season:
- Monitor local weather reports for up-to-the-minute storm information and follow instructions from local and state government officials.
- Charge all cell phones and other important electronic devices.
- Create an emergency kit with drinking water and food for humans and pets that will last three to four days, medications, emergency numbers, first aid kit, flashlights, batteries, and dust masks.
- Make an emergency plan that identifies evacuation routes and a meeting destination for your family in the event you need to evacuate.
- Trim or remove damaged trees and limbs close enough to fall on structures.
- Secure loose rain gutters and downspouts and clear any clogged areas or debris to prevent water damage to your property.
- Keep alternative power sources, such as a portable generator, outside, at least 20 feet away from the house, and protected from moisture.
- Update and secure essential personal records such as bank account information, loan documents, deeds, wills, power of attorney, and advanced medical directives.
- Review your insurance policies and confirm whether natural disasters are included in your coverage; update if necessary.
- Document the condition of your home with photos and video prior to the storm for insurance purposes.
- Have contact information for your local emergency manager, sheriff, and animal control office readily available.
- Do not drive across any flooded roadway, as it only takes six inches of water to move a vehicle and roads may be washed out beneath the floodwaters.
- If strong winds knock down trees, make farm lanes and houses accessible to delivery vehicles as soon as it is safe to do so.
For more hurricane preparedness tips, click here.