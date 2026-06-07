Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encourage farmers to prepare for Atlantic hurricane season

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encouraged farmers to prepare for the Atlantic hurricane season. The season is from June 1 to November 30, but it hits its peak between mid-August and late October.

VADACS listed the following tips to prepare both your farm and livestock:

Secure livestock and other animals. If necessary, build berms for them to stand on in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. Fencing may also be removed to allow animals to move to higher ground during floods or lower ground during high winds.

Mark animals with an identifier so they can be returned if lost. This includes ear tags with the name of the farm and/or phone numbers, paint markings on hooves or coat, or clipped initials in the hair.

Stock up on feed, water and livestock supplies so that you are self-sustainable for at least three days. Store these items in a manner to avoid contamination by floodwaters or storm debris.

If your operation uses vent fans, water pumps, milking machines, or other critical electrical equipment, purchase a gas-powered generator and plenty of fuel.

Keep multiple forms of identification for all horses and other equines.

Store the record for the microchip number, if present, in an accessible location. VDACS also recommends keeping a second copy of this information with a family member or friend in a distant location, but where it will be easily accessible.

Update and maintain farm inventory records critical to the operation such as hay supplies, livestock counts, acres planted, harvested items, and expensive or critical inputs that could be lost, damaged, or destroyed during a weather disaster.

Be sure your horse’s vaccinations for tetanus and the encephalitis viruses (Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus) are current.

Coastal residents should consider evacuating horses inland and out of a storm path. In addition, horse owners should make plans for how they would acquire any special equipment that may be needed to transport horses prior to an emergency event.

Store fertilizers, pesticides, treated seeds, and other such products away from floodwaters and animals.

Inspect all barns, outbuildings, and other structures for broken or weak components and make repairs before the storm arrives. Stock up on nails, screws, and plywood to board up windows and nail doors and windows shut.

Store and secure farm equipment or other items that may blow away or become dangerous projectiles.