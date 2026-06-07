Missing Lynchburg woman found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:

Lakenna has been found and is safe, Lynchburg Police Department said.

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ORIGINAL STORY:

Local law enforcement is searching for a missing woman believed to be endangered due to a medical condition, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they are searching for 47-year-old Lakenna Terry. She was last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street.

Lakenna is described as around 5′4″ tall and weighing around 180 lbs. She was last seen wearing the following:

white t-shirt

pink and grey pants featuring the word “LOVE”

possibly slippers

Lakenna has an unspecified medical condition and is considered endangered as a result.

If you have any information on Lakenna’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Brown at (434) 455-6132 or the Lynchburg Police Department non-emergency number at (434) 847-1602.