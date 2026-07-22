Keeping kids safe online: A Lynchburg parent’s guide

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Summer is in full swing — and so is screen time. This month is Social Media Safety Month, and for parents in Lynchburg looking to protect their kids online, the message from local experts is clear: start simple, stay involved, and have the conversation.

The first step is locking down privacy. Parents should go into each app their child uses and switch the account to private, so strangers can’t follow or message them. Avoid using a child’s full real name as a profile name — a nickname or initials works better. It’s also important to turn off location sharing in apps and on the device itself.

Next, take control of chat features. If an app allows anyone to message your child, disable the chat function entirely or restrict messages to approved contacts only.

Lauren McQuillan, Events and Education Coordinator for Freedom 4/24, says the stakes are high — and the comparison to real-world parenting is striking.

“If social media is today’s playground, then it’s really important that we’re present and you can be present at the playground in a way that you are not naturally present on social media.”

Structure screen time at home

Building structure around screen time can make a real difference. Experts recommend using a timer and giving a five- or ten-minute warning before time runs out. Families can also create a short, one-page screen agreement that everyone signs. Designating tech-free times — during meals, for an hour after school and at bedtime — helps set healthy boundaries.

The need for those boundaries is backed up by some sobering data. Last year, the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reported arresting 335 perpetrators of online child exploitation and identified 226 children victimized by sex trafficking or online sexual exploitation.

McQuillan says the mental health connection is just as alarming.

“The rise in depression and anxiety amongst girls specifically 10-12 years old, can be traced to social media use and excessive screen use.”

What to do if something goes wrong

If a parent notices warning signs of online exploitation or inappropriate contact, staying calm is critical. Tell your child you’re there to help, preserve evidence — screenshots, usernames and dates — then block and report the user directly through the app.

For more serious situations involving threats, blackmail or requests for sexual images, contact local law enforcement and school resources right away.

McQuillan’s message to kids navigating the pressure to stay online is one of encouragement.

“I would encourage kids to know that if they’re making choices to spend time outside of social media, they might be making a countercultural or challenging choice for themselves socially but it’s worth it.”

Start with one small change

The takeaway for Lynchburg parents doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Change one privacy setting this week, or set one timer for screen time. Have the conversation, set the rule and follow through.