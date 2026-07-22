When is Virginia’s 2026 tax-free weekend?

VIRGINIA – Mark your calendars! If you’re looking for a way to save money, Virginia’s tax-free weekend is right around the corner.

The 3-day sales tax holiday will kick off on Friday, Aug. 7 at 12:01 a.m. and last through Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

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During this period, Virginians will be able to buy select school supplies, clothing, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products without paying sales tax.

Here’s a look at eligible items:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item



For more information on Virginia’s 3-Day Sales Tax Holiday, click here.