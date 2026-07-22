Bedford County appoints new chief of fire and rescue

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue will soon have a new chief.

On Aug. 17, Jason Ferguson will assume the role, bringing decades of experience and a passion for serving his community.

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Ferguson hails from nearby Botetourt County, where he currently serves as chief of the Department of Fire and EMS. He began his career in 2000 as an emergency department technician-paramedic with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital before joining the Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS as a paramedic in 2001.

With a tenacious attitude and willingness to grow, Ferguson advanced through the ranks in Botetourt County. He served as a fire and EMS training coordinator, captain, division chief, battalion chief and deputy chief before being appointed chief in 2018.

Additionally, Ferguson served in a flex-time position as a paramedic transport specialist with Carilion Clinic Patient Transportation’s critical care flight team from 2015 to 2021. He also served as an adjunct instructor for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs from 2011 to 2021.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in emergency services and an associate’s degree in emergency health sciences from Jefferson College of Health Sciences. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and Virginia Tech’s Local Government Management Program as well.

When asked about his new role in Bedford County, Ferguson expressed that he is excited for this new chapter.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to have the opportunity to work alongside the dedicated men and women of Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue,” Ferguson said. “I look forward to collaborating with community stakeholders for the continued betterment of essential services throughout Bedford County.”

Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss says he is looking forward to seeing how Ferguson makes a difference in Bedford County.

“Jason has an outstanding reputation as an effective chief with substantial understanding and knowledge of fire and EMS systems. As our public safety system continues to evolve, his leadership in a combination career and volunteer system will prove beneficial for Bedford County. Jason’s experience and skills will be critical in advancing organizational goals, enhancing service delivery, and supporting the department’s long-term vision.”