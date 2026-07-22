Healthwatch: Kids benefit from summer routine; pediatrician warns against “snacking all day”

ROANOKE, Va. – Even in summer, kids do better with some structure — and a loose routine can support both physical and mental health, according to Carilion Children’s Clinic.

That can mean keeping sleep consistent, planning activities, setting screen-time boundaries and sticking to regular meals, so the shift back to school doesn’t feel like a jolt.

Carilion Children’s Clinic pediatrician Dr. Rachel Gagen said summer break shouldn’t become a free-for-all when it comes to food.

“Making sure that we have mealtimes, making sure we have some kitchen limits,” Gagen said. “When kids are at school, they’re not allowed to snack all day. We have a problem with pediatric obesity in this country, and continuing to acknowledge that, making sure that fruits and vegetables are out on the cabinets.”

Gagen suggested keeping fruits and vegetables within easy reach and choosing smaller, pre-portioned snacks so kids can better understand serving sizes.

She also said parents can set clear boundaries, including telling kids the kitchen is off-limits for a couple of hours after meals.

Gagen added that time outdoors and daily movement are important, recommending about an hour of activity each day.