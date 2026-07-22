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Over 30 dogs, cats rescued in Botetourt County, now under the care of Angels of Assisi

Greg Moore, WSLS 10

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – 18 dogs and 18 cats were confiscated by responders from a home in Botetourt County on Tuesday and are now under the care of Angels of Assisi, staff members said. Staff also said the animals recently traveled from Texas in a trailer and were found dehydrated.

10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore asked those involved with the investigation about the missing information, and what might be next for the dozens of animals. Watch below.

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