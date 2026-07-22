What’s going around? Virginia among states affected by Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce recall

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Cyclosporiasis cases are climbing in Virginia and across the country, and a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce linked to a multistate outbreak is still in effect. Virginia residents who recently purchased certain lettuce products are urged to check the produce recall.

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As of July 16, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has reported 79 cyclosporiasis cases in 2026. Of those, 38 were domestically acquired, 27 were internationally acquired and 14 remain pending or unknown.

Cyclosporiasis cases occur every year and typically increase during the spring and summer months. However, the VDH says there is no current evidence that Virginia is experiencing an outbreak, though that assessment is preliminary and subject to change.

Nationally, the CDC has reported more than 1,644 cases since May 1, with 94 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported. The CDC, the Food and Drug Administration and public health officials in several states are working together to investigate a multistate outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce across five states.

The CDC is also investigating other cyclosporiasis outbreaks nationally that are unrelated to this outbreak.

What to know about the recall

On July 17, Taylor Farms de Mexico announced a voluntary recall of all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico due to the possible risk of Cyclospora contamination.

The recalled lettuce was distributed from June 29 through July 16 to consumers, restaurants and retailers across Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

On the FDA website, Taylor Farms shared, “We are actively removing the implicated products. The company has stopped receiving product from the implicated lot, suspended distribution of the iceberg lettuce from Central Mexico, notified our customers, and we are continuing to work with the FDA, CDC, and state authorities.”

On July 19, the FDA clarified that a lettuce sample from Taylor Farms de Mexico initially reported as testing positive for Cyclospora on July 18 should be considered a false positive.

“Due to the complexity in detection of Cyclospora, FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive,” the FDA said.

As of July 19, there are no confirmed positive sample results from product testing for Cyclospora. The FDA has notified Taylor Farms and continues to work with the company to ensure the implicated product has been removed from the market.

What to do with recalled lettuce

The CDC and FDA recommend the following steps:

Do not eat any recalled lettuce. Throw it away or return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.

Do not eat iceberg lettuce at any Taco Bell location or other restaurant or food service where the source is unknown. Ask staff about the lettuce source before ordering.

If you purchased or received recalled iceberg lettuce, wash any surfaces, containers, and products that came into contact with it using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

A complete list of affected products is available in the Taylor Fresh Foods recall notice on the FDA website.

Washing all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting or cooking them helps reduce the risk of infection.

Cooking produce thoroughly is the only certain way to kill the parasite, as washing alone cannot guarantee its removal, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Health Security.

Anyone who develops symptoms of cyclosporiasis, especially after eating shredded iceberg lettuce in the two weeks before getting sick, should contact a health care provider.