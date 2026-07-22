Driver rescued from embankment following Pittsylvania County vehicle crash

Photo of the trapped vehicle in Pittsylvania County on Wednesday.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A driver was rescued after a vehicle crash into an embankment left them trapped on Wednesday, Blairs Fire & Rescue said.

BF&R said they were dispatched to the 9000 block of Highway 29 around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday for a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle in an embankment with the driver trapped inside.

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Authorities stabilized the vehicle and performed a sidewall removal to access the patient. A rope system was then used to bring the patient up the roadway due to the height and slope of the embankment.

EMS said they took over care and transported the patient to SOVAH-Danville in stable condition.