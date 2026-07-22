Roanoke City Council candidate Harvey Brookins addresses past domestic violence charge

ROANOKE, Va. – At Roanoke City Council’s last candidate forum Tuesday night before the Aug. 4 primary, Democratic candidate Harvey Brookins made a public statement addressing a domestic abuse charge from 2017.

Court documents obtained by 10 News show that Brookins was charged with a misdemeanor domestic assault and battery against his wife at the time. An officer responded to calls made by both parties.

In the criminal complaint, the officer states that the argument started over French fries and the stories of each party varied. The complaint alleged Brookins punched his wife on the side of her face, leaving a mark.

Full statement:

“I want to speak openly about the domestic violence incident that occurred almost 10 years ago. I understand how deeply domestic violence impacts families and communities,” Brookins said.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I sincerely apologize for the harm, concern, and confusion this may have caused.”

Brookins acknowledged the difficulty of the period in his life.

“During that time of my life I was going through a deeply personal and difficult time. While it was difficult, I made no excuse for my behavior.”

He said the experience ultimately pushed him toward personal growth.

“Instead, it pushed me to reflect deeply, confront my shortcomings, and learn how to handle these moments better. Over the past decade, I have worked hard to grow, heal, and change. That journey has shaped my values and strengthened my dedication to rolling.”

Brookins said his wife and campaign manager, Martina, played a central role in his decision to move forward with the campaign despite knowing the charge could become public.

“As I stepped forward to run for city council race, I knew this part of my past might come up. My wife, Martina, and I talked about this honestly, and she encouraged me to pray and let God lead me. Good or bad, we chose to move forward with this campaign together.”

He closed with a message of faith, gratitude and civic commitment.

“I would like to thank my wife and campaign manager, Martina, for all her support and her words which has helped me trust the process. I thank God for His grace, mercy, and forgiveness. I hope this does not overshadow the fact that Roanoke needs change. I love this city and I am committed to standing up for our community and doing the work needed to make Roanoke a better place for everyone.”

“I will continue to earn the community’s trust for being a part of the solution and hopefully as a next city council member. I look forward to a productive discussion tonight and how we can move the city forward and maximize its possibilities.”