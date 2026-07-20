Blacksburg businesses feel the squeeze this summer as student population departs

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Every summer, Blacksburg loses a significant portion of its population when Virginia Tech students head home for break. Downtown businesses have long learned to adjust — but this summer, several say the slowdown is hitting harder than usual.

“I assure you, this is the roughest summer we have ever had,” said Brian Palmer, owner of Hokie House.

Palmer pointed to a calendar that offers little relief outside of summer: “They get five weeks for Christmas, spring break, Thanksgiving break, and fall break. It’s like five months of the year that these kids are gone.”

Local economy leans heavily on Virginia Tech

The connection between the university’s student body and downtown Blacksburg’s bottom line is no secret. Justin Bailey, executive chef at Maroon Door, said the departure of students is the single biggest driver of the summer slowdown.

“Once the students leave, so does a lot of the business downtown,” Bailey said. “Our local economy is based a lot on the Virginia Tech students, so once they leave, we’re all left to, you know, struggling a little bit.”

Bailey added that the restaurant needs more visitors from outside the area to fill that gap. “I think we need a little bit more tourism in the summertime,” he said.

Michael Hauck, general manager of The Cellar, said his restaurant’s long history in the community provides some insulation — but not immunity.

“It’s definitely been slower this summer than most summers,” Hauck said. “Being as established as we are, usually when summertime hits, the local crowd comes out anyway and that kind of brings us up and supports us throughout the summer. But having the establishment is definitely the key to it all.”

Parking problems and construction make things worse

One factor separating businesses that weather the summer better from those that struggle: parking. Downtown Blacksburg has long drawn complaints about limited parking, and ongoing construction projects are compounding the problem.

Bailey said Maroon Door’s location puts it at a direct disadvantage. “We don’t have a parking lot, so it’s a lot of walk-in traffic, and not many parking spots,” he said. “A lot of people have to walk a good distance to even get to us, so that hurts a lot.”

Hauck said The Cellar’s attached parking lot has been a meaningful advantage — especially now. “Nobody wants to drive through town right now because it takes 20 minutes to get anywhere,” he said. “I think that slows down a lot of people who want to venture out this summer.”

Events help, but business owners want more

Downtown Blacksburg does host summer events designed to draw foot traffic and boost sales. Both Bailey and Hauck cited Stepping Out and Summer Solstice as helpful, but said the current lineup does not go far enough.

“Events like Stepping Out and Summer Solstice and other street events help out a lot, but I feel like we need more,” Bailey said.

Hauck suggested that bringing back a regular summer concert series could make a real difference. “A couple years ago we had music everywhere — people came out more for it, especially during the daytime hours,” he said.

Palmer noted that while restaurant week provided some boost, it came with its own challenges. “It was nice having restaurant week, but it sucks having to make specials so people come into your restaurant,” he said.

Relief on the horizon

Bailey said the return of students — and the Stepping Out festival — is only weeks away. “We’re right around the corner from being back in full swing,” he said.

Some Blacksburg businesses choose to close entirely during the summer months rather than endure the slow season. For those that stay open, the weeks ahead may require continued patience before foot traffic and revenue rebound.