Downtown favorite Fork in the Market under new ownership after 15 years

ROANOKE, Va. – A downtown favorite is getting new leadership while keeping its familiar feel.

Fork in the Market officially changed ownership, with longtime general manager Brandon Blevins taking over from the Trinkles, who ran the restaurant and bar for more than 15 years. The transition was celebrated with live music, drinks and a formal passing of the torch.

For Blevins, the moment was personal.

“Before I worked here this was my favorite bar to go to and now I own it so that’s pretty cool,” he said. “It’s hard to explain, I try to explain to people, it’s really a melting pot, it’s a place where everyone can feel comfortable.”

Blevins said he plans to keep Fork in the Market a community hub downtown, with a few small updates in the works — but his goal is to make sure the place keeps feeling like home.