Showers & Storms Return to the Forecast Sunday

As you head out the door to church or brunch this morning, you’ll want to grab the umbrella to prepare for a few afternoon showers & storms. Otherwise, this morning we stay dry and mild! Our temperatures will quickly warm up into the 80s and 90s this afternoon.

Out The Door Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Along with the mild temperatures, it is a bit breezy out. Wind gusts are sitting around the 20-25 MPH range, and that pattern will hold for the remainder of the day.

Wind Gusts Current as of 8AM (WSLS 2026)

Although we are not in a heat wave, our temperatures this afternoon will stay above average! Overnight, with the help of cloud cover and an upper-level ridge, we will stay in the above-average pattern for our low temperatures as well. Lows this week will stay in the 60s each evening.

Hour by Hour (WSLS 2026)

The heat and humidity today is paired with a cold front that will move into our region. Because of all of the ingredients in play, the chance for a few stronger storms is in play for portions of Lynchburg and Southside. The severe risk today is Marginal, meaning a (1/5) risk area.

Severe Risk (WSLS 2026)

As futurecast shows, the coverage of the storms this afternoon will be hit or miss, with most of us staying dry or seeing a quick-moving garden-variety rumbler. It is a good idea to pack the umbrella just in case! We are entering into an active weather pattern starting today and lasting through the end of the week.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Daily showers & storms will help a bit to alleviate drought conditions. This week will feel very summer-like thanks to our consistent above-average temperatures and daily storms. Have a fantastic week, and don’t forget the umbrella!