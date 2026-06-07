Showers & Storms Return to the Forecast Sunday

As you head out the door to church or brunch this morning, you’ll want to grab the umbrella to prepare for a few afternoon showers & storms. Otherwise, this morning we stay dry and mild! Our temperatures will quickly warm up into the 80s and 90s this afternoon.
Along with the mild temperatures, it is a bit breezy out. Wind gusts are sitting around the 20-25 MPH range, and that pattern will hold for the remainder of the day.
Although we are not in a heat wave, our temperatures this afternoon will stay above average! Overnight, with the help of cloud cover and an upper-level ridge, we will stay in the above-average pattern for our low temperatures as well. Lows this week will stay in the 60s each evening.
The heat and humidity today is paired with a cold front that will move into our region. Because of all of the ingredients in play, the chance for a few stronger storms is in play for portions of Lynchburg and Southside. The severe risk today is Marginal, meaning a (1/5) risk area.
As futurecast shows, the coverage of the storms this afternoon will be hit or miss, with most of us staying dry or seeing a quick-moving garden-variety rumbler. It is a good idea to pack the umbrella just in case! We are entering into an active weather pattern starting today and lasting through the end of the week.
Daily showers & storms will help a bit to alleviate drought conditions. This week will feel very summer-like thanks to our consistent above-average temperatures and daily storms. Have a fantastic week, and don’t forget the umbrella!